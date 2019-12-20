Death at Joplin storage facility investigated as a homicide

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Joplin storage facility as a homicide.

Joplin police said in a news release Thursday that an autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that 36-year-old Jonathan Powell died of gunshot wounds. Officers found him wounded Wednesday while responding to a call about trouble at the storage facility. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police didn't immediate release information about a suspect or motive.