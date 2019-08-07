Dad's dying breath came in son's arms after Ohio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A survivor of the Ohio shooting is grappling with watching his father die in his arms during the gunman's rampage.

Dion Green had planned an evening out with his family in downtown Dayton after a tough couple of months dealing with the aftermath of damaging tornadoes.

But their Saturday night out ended tragically.

Fifty-seven-year-old Derrick Fudge was the oldest of the nine people killed early Sunday morning by a shooting rampage the Ohio city's Oregon entertainment district. The FBI and Dayton police are probing 24-year-old Connor Betts' background and past to learn why he launched the attack that ended in his own death by police gunfire.

Green says he is in shock after his father's death. He says every time he closes his eyes, he is haunted by his father's final moments.