DA closes probe into inmate's death; family protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has closed a criminal investigation into the death of a 21-year-old prison inmate following a coroner's conclusion that the death was due to natural causes, even as the inmate's relatives call for an independent probe.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Friday he was closing the criminal investigation "as there is no evidence of criminal conduct" by anyone at the prison in the death of Ty'rique Riley. He expressed condolences to the family.

Authorities have said that Riley, jailed after an altercation with his father, struggled with guards at Dauphin County Prison and became unresponsive after he was placed in a restraint chair. He died July 1 at a hospital.

Family attorney Riley Ross III said the family would continue to "push for answers."