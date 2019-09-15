Courts free more suspects in case of disappeared students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says courts have freed another 24 people who'd been implicated in the disappearance of 43 students — a case that created outrage across the country.

Under-Secretary of Government Alejandro Encinas said Sunday the detainees were freed the previous evening.

Seventy-seven of the 142 people arrested in the case have now been freed. Nobody has yet been convicted.

Investigators say local police in the town of Iguala rounded up the leftist teachers' college students and turned them over to a drug gang in September 2014.

The previous government said the students were killed and their bodies burned. But international investigators said the forensic evidence was botched and that officials ignored other possibilities, including involvement by the military.

The international team said many of those arrested were tortured.