Council Bluffs police make arrest after body found in sheet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police have charged a Council Bluffs man with murder in the death of a person whose body was found wrapped in a sheet near the city’s downtown.

Council Bluffs police said Tuesday that officers arrested 36-year-old Dubol Koat on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of William Josephtong Dut.

Koat’s arrest came nearly a month after officers were called Oct. 28 to investigate a body found wrapped in a sheet. Police identified the body as Dut, a 35-year-old resident of Council Bluffs.

Police say Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers.

Police haven’t said how Dut died.

Online court records don’t show if Koat has a lawyer who could answer questions about the charges.