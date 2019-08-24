Corruption trial continues for Sudan's ex-president

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir has arrived in court amid tight security for the second week of his trial on corruption and money laundering charges.

Al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade rule.

He's also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

So far, Sudan's military says he won't be extradited to The Hague, and the new joint military-civilian council formed this week has given no indication it will change that decision.

Saturday's trial in the capital, Khartoum, is partly related to millions in foreign and domestic currency al-Bashir had stockpiled in his home. It won't touch on charges of killing protesters during the popular uprising.