Coroner: Man set himself on fire, likely caused deadly blaze

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fire that killed three people in the capital city of Columbus was likely ignited by a man who set himself on fire in what police are investigating as a double homicide and suicide, according to an autopsy report.

The bodies of Gary Morris, 41, his wife, Nerissa Distin, 33, and their 2-year-old daughter, Serena Morris, were found inside a Columbus home after an apparent explosion and a fire on Jan. 1.

An autopsy report from the Franklin County Coroner's Office indicates there is no official cause of death for Morris, but it says he died of thermal injuries and was alive when the fire began, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Distin died from a stab wound to her chest, an autopsy shows. No autopsy report was available for the toddler. Police have said her death was caused by injuries from the fire.

Two other children who lived in the home were not there during the fire.