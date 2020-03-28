Convicted murder now charged in fatal drug overdose

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A convicted murderer is facing new charges in federal court in an investigation that began with a fatal drug overdose.

T he St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 48-year-old Markquis “Two” Bryant was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day in Florissant. Police made undercover purchases of heroin, fentanyl or both the week of March 9 and then the federal Drug Enforcement Administration raided Bryant’s home on Thursday.

Prosecutors say investigators found five guns as well as what they believe to be heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Bryant has prior convictions, including a 1998 homicide in St. Louis.