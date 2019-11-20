Convicted felon found with firearms gets 7 years in prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of at least seven firearms.

Court documents say 37-year-old Damon Austin, of Somersworth, threatened someone with a gun during an altercation last year. Police arrested him and later found the weapons in his home, along with drugs.

Austin, a previously convicted felon, is prohibited from having firearms.

He had pleaded guilty in January.