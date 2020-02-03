Connecticut man charged with killing cousin heads to court

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his cousin in Rhode Island is heading to court Monday to face a fugitive from justice charge.

Louis Seignious, 31, of Norwich, is scheduled to be arraigned in New London, Connecticut. If he waives rendition he will be brought back to Rhode Island to face a murder charge in the Jan. 25 shooting death of his cousin, Vincent Sebastian, 28, in Westerly.

Seignious was arrested in Groton, Connecticut on Saturday.

Officers acting on a tip went to a local apartment complex, where they found Seignious after he hid in a heating duct and fell through a ceiling, Groton police said.

It's unclear whether Seignious is represented by an attorney. His case was not listed on online court records.

The Mashantucket Tribal Police pursued Seignious' car after the shooting, but he fled into a wooded area of Ledyard and remained at large.

Seignious and Sebastian, of Ledyard, are cousins, police said. Seignious has a child with a woman who lives at the scene of the shooting, Westerly police said previously.