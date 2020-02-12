Concerns raised amid 3 overdose deaths in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people have died in Washington state from separate fentanyl-related overdoses on the same day, health officials said.

Kraz Lee Adrian, 26, was one of three people who was found dead Thursday, KOMO-TV reports.

Kraz thought was he taking a Percocet pill he bought on the street for his chronic knee and back pain, but was found dead in his room within two hours, his family said.

In all three deaths, fentanyl was found in counterfeit Percocet and oxycodone pills, authorities said. There are increasing reports of fentanyl-involved overdose deaths from counterfeit pills, health officials said.

“The really difficult thing is fentanyl, you cannot taste it, you don’t know that it’s there,” said Brad Finegood, a Public Health Department administrator for Seattle-King County. “It’s 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin. It is so lethal that people can take a small amount, not knowing it and drop dead.”

One hundred and six people died from fentanyl-related overdoses last year compared to five people in 2014, King County health officials said.

Health officials have encouraged residents not to take pills there were not prescribed to them.