Colorado mother convicted of abuse for infant's death in tub

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mother has been convicted in connection with the drowning death of her 9-month-old child in a bathtub.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Wednesday that 22-year-old Maranda Stuart was found guilty of child abuse resulting in death.

Police say Stuart left the child unattended in the tub at her Pueblo home in October 2018.

Records say Stuart told police she was giving the baby a bath with the child laced into a smaller, baby bathtub placed in a full-sized tub.

Stuart told detectives she stepped out of the room for about five minutes and returned to find the full-sized tub filled with water.

The child was face-down in the water and had stopped breathing.

Stuart faces 4 to 16 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

