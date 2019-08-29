Coke bottle helps lead to suspect in statewide burglaries

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities believe they've found the man responsible for burglaries across Missouri, and a bottle of Coca-Cola helped break the case.

KTVI-TV reports that 25-year-old Dakota Blackburn faces multiple charges for burglaries in St. Charles County, Jefferson City, Moberly and elsewhere. Authorities believe he's responsible for more than a dozen crimes.

Blackburn is jailed in Randolph County on $25,000 cash-only bond and doesn't have a listed attorney.

Wentzville police say someone recently broke into a Mexican restaurant and ransacked it, looking for money. The intruder took a bottle of Coke from the cooler and left it behind.

Police Chief Kurt Frisz says DNA testing from the bottle linked Blackburn to the crime, and authorities noticed that the way the intruder broke into the restaurant was similar to other break-ins across Missouri.

