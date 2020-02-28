Clarkdale officer fatally shoots man during confrontation

A Clarkdale police officer shot and killed a man during a confrontation Thursday at a home where police went in response to reports of a domestic disturbance, the Police Department said.

The officer was not injured in the incident Thursday, but a 4-year-old child who was injured before the officer arrived was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the department said in a statement.

No identities were released immediately.

Police Chief Randy Taylor has requested that the state Department of Safety help investigate the incident, the statement said.

Clarkdale is about 91 miles (147 kilometers) north of Phoenix and is near Jerome.