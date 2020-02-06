City explores police body cameras after teen shot by trooper

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor will explore the possibility of police body cameras after meeting with the family of a black teen shot by state police.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi reiterated her support for the city's police to wear body cameras after Mubarak Soulemane, 19, was fatally shot by a state trooper in January, the New Haven Register reported Tuesday.

Officials said the teenager had carjacked a driver in Norwalk when Trooper Brian North fired seven shots through a closed window, killing the New Haven resident on Jan 15.

The victim's family attempted to meet with Rossi last week, in an effort to get a better understanding of the police department's response to the scene and discuss their concerns of the trooper's actions.

Rossi said in a statement Tuesday that she supports acquiring body cameras, as she did when she was first elected to the office in 2017. But she said the cost of storing the footage obtained through the cameras — which she said would be approximately $1 million per year — was prohibitive at the time, and still may be.

“I did state I would try to facilitate body cameras, but we need to find the money to pay for the cameras and the storage. I have already contacted our grants writer to try and locate grants for both the body cameras and the storage,” she added.

North has been assigned to desk duty as the investigation into Soulemane's death continues. He is also barred from interacting with the public as the inquiry proceeds.