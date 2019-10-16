City councilor supports vandalism of Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A city councilor in Providence says she thinks the vandalism to a Christopher Columbus statue is a good thing.

Democrat Katherine Kerwin told WPRO on Wednesday she thinks the statue should be taken down and that healthy civil disobedience is good for society and the city.

The Providence statue was one of several Columbus statues around the nation vandalized with red paint and messages against the 15th century Italian navigator Monday when the U.S. holiday named for one of the first Europeans to reach the Americas was being celebrated.

Kerwin says she doesn't know who's responsible for the vandalism but "I stand with them." She praised the vandal for "creating a really healthy dialogue in Providence."

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza said Tuesday he'd consider moving the statue to another neighborhood.