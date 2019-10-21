https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/China-detains-Japanese-man-possibly-on-spying-14549543.php
China detains Japanese man, possibly on spying allegations
BEIJING (AP) — Japan's government says China has a detained a Japanese man and news reports suggest he might be accused of spying.
The chief Japanese Cabinet secretary said Monday a man in his 40s has been held since September in Beijing on unspecified charges of a possible violation of Chinese law.
The Kyodo News agency cited unidentified sources as saying the man may be accused of spying. It said the man was a professor at Hokkaido University and a former Japanese Defense Ministry researcher.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said she had no information on the case. She expressed hope Japan's government would advise its citizens to "respect Chinese laws and regulations."
