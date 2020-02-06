Chicago police arrest suspect in subway shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A convicted felon has been charged with shooting a passenger on a subway train as it pulled into a station near the University of Illinois-Chicago this week.

Chicago Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Patrick Waldon of Chicago is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal after allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man in the back and fled with his backpack.

Police said witnesses reported seeing Waldon board the train at a downtown station Wednesday morning, approach and demand that he turn over his backpack.

When the man tried to ignore the demand and stood at the car door, "The offender approached and stood directly behind the victim, pulled out a silver revolver and shot the victim one time in the back at close range,” police said in a report.

Police quickly released surveillance photos of the suspect and received serveral anonymous tips that led to the arrest of Waldon on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. On Thursday, police said his condition had stabilized.

Waldon's record includes four felony convictions. He's been sentenced to prison at least twice, including a 12-year sentence for armed robbery. N