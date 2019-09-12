Chase through 3 Maryland counties ends with suspect fleeing

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle pursuit through three Maryland counties in which officers fired their weapons ended with a suspected drug dealer eluding custody.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski says officers on Thursday lost sight of the vehicle driven by the 20-year-old man. He says officers later found it, and the "extraordinarily small amount of blood" inside is inconsistent with a gunshot wound.

Stawinski says the chase began after an officer doing surveillance work approached the vehicle in Laurel. He says the officer fired his weapon when he "perceived" the suspect would strike him.

Stawinski says the suspect's vehicle and a police car then collided, and at that point, two other officers began shooting. He wouldn't say whether the man returned fire.

Police lost the suspect in Howard County.