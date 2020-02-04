Charges against executive for firing cannon likely dismissed

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A criminal case against the chairman of a construction company over the firing of a small cannon that injured a referee is expected to be dismissed.

Cianbro Corp. Chairman Peter Vigue was indicted on criminal charges on Dec. 5. The aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges were dismissed in a deal reached with the Hancock County district attorney's office last week, according to court documents.

The third charge, possessing or discharging a firearm on school property, will be dismissed if Vigue doesn't break any criminal laws in the next six months.

Vigue is accused of firing a cannon during a Marine Maritime Academy football game in Castine in September. Authorities said Vigue, a Maine Maritime alumnus, fired the cannon in tradition when the team scored a touchdown. But something discharged and hit a referee in the head.

The referee was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The agreement does not require Vigue to enter a plea, and there will be no criminal record. Vigue has also agreed to pay a $250 court fee and donate $1,000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 109 in Ellsworth.

Vigue and his attorney did not respond to request for comment.