Charge dropped, at least for now, in woman's fatal fall

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have dismissed a charge filed against a newlywed whose wife was found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near Busch Stadium after a game, but the charge is expected to be re-filed.

Bradley Jenkins, a 31-year-old prison guard from Taylorville, Illinois, was charged in June with assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin was found dead. Police found her cellphone on the garage's seventh floor, still recording.

Charging documents say Martin is heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face. She dropped the phone and could be heard screaming as she falls.

A spokeswoman says the circuit attorney's office is waiting for evidence needed for the grand jury investigation. Spokeswoman Susan Ryan says the charge will be re-filed once the evidence is presented.