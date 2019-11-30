Cedar Rapids man gets 21 months for drug, weapons crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man who lied about his drug use so he could buy guns has been sentenced to near two years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Dustin Herubin was sentenced this week. He pleaded guilty in July to a federal drug charge and possession of firearms by a user of a controlled substance.

Herubin’s home was struck by gunfire in October 2018. Responding officers noted an odor of marijuana searched the home. Authorities say Herubin later admitted to using marijuana and lying on federal forms so he could buy guns.

Two loaded guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in his home. Authorities say Herubin’s phone contained photos of marijuana products for sale.