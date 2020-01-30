Case workers could gain access to peer support groups

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bill could give state employees who investigate allegations of child abuse access to confidential peer support groups.

Supporters of the bill say case workers for the state Division for Children, Youth and Families encounter traumas on a regular basis and require a space to debrief, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Wednesday.

The Senate Executive Departments and Administration committee held the first public hearing for the bill Wednesday.

Former child protective services employee Shauna Smith testified on behalf of the bill, and said that the emotional and psychological impacts of the job are similar to that of first responders.

“Just yesterday, I had a (child protective services employee) approach me holding back tears saying that she wasn't able to have lunch with me because she needed to go sit in her car and be alone,” Smith said.

Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, is sponsoring the bipartisan bill that came at the request of the state Division for Children, Youth and Families.