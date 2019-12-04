Carson City man faces multiple charges after SWAT standoff

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An intoxicated, suicidal man who threatened his grandmother and pointed a gun at his head during a 90-minute standoff at her Carson City home faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff's deputies shot 39-year-old Christopher Conti with non-lethal bean bags Tuesday after he fired 10 rounds from a .45-caliber revolver inside the house and appeared at the front door with the gun against his head demanding deputies shoot him.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday he was threatening to hurt himself with a knife before his 73-year-old grandmother managed to take it away from him, locked herself in a bedroom and called authorities.

The Nevada Appeal reports the arrest report says he displayed “drastic mood swings” while being transported to Carson City Hospital where his blood alcohol level tested 0.248 — roughly three times legally intoxicated.

The grandmother was unharmed.

Conti also was charged with drawing a weapon in a threatening manner, discharging a firearm within city limits, domestic battery and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. His bail was set at $27,000.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.