Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say two fugitives suspected of killing three people before taking their own lives had recorded videos in which they took responsibility for the deaths of the victims.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Friday that six videos on a digital camera were found near the bodies of the two suspects.

The bodies of the suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were found Aug. 7 in dense bush in Manitoba. Authorities say they died by suicide.

The teens were charged with the murder of a University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Police say they are unable to give a motive.