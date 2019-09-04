Canada names new China envoy amid damaged relations

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has appointed a new ambassador to China amid damaged relations following the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Dominic Barton is the new envoy. Barton is the former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Trudeau fired the previous ambassador after he said it would be "great" if the U.S. dropped its extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The arrest of the daughter of the founder of Huawei at Vancouver's airport Dec. 1 damaged relations between China and Canada.

The U.S. wants her extradited to face charges that she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

China detained two Canadians shortly after Meng's arrest in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release her.