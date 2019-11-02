Camera on motorcycle helps lead to arrest in fatal crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a camera mounted on the motorcycle of a man who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in northwestern North Dakota helped lead to the arrest of the driver accused of causing the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Duke Knoll of Platte, South Dakota, is charged with negligent homicide for the Sept. 8 crash that killed the motorcycle driver, 55-year-old Randy Moore of Warman, Saskatchewan.

The collision happened on U.S. Highway 85 south of Grassy Butte, in McKenzie County. Knoll allegedly swerved into the oncoming lane and Moore died after he tried to avoid the vehicle.

Authorities say Knoll also faces a charge of driving under suspension and is wanted in McKenzie County on misdemeanor drug charges. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.