California governor commutes sentences for 21 inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor has commuted the sentences of 21 inmates, most convicted of murder or attempted murder — including seven currently serving life in prison without chance of parole.

Democrat Gavin Newsom on Friday cited the youth of several offenders when they committed their crimes. Newsom also cited what he called the "disproportionately long sentencing enhancements" for some felons, including 25-years-to-life firearm enhancements.

The commutations don't free the inmates, but make them eligible for parole hearings.

None of the offenders had death sentences. Newsom in March put a moratorium on executions so long as he's governor.

Newsom's previous pardons affected only offenders who had completed their sentences, some of whom were facing deportation.

Prosecutors and victims' rights groups didn't immediately comment.