California congressman Duncan Hunter to quit after holidays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Rep. Duncan Hunter will resign after the holidays, after pleading guilty this week to illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses, his office disclosed Friday.

In a two-sentence statement, the Republican congressman did not provide a specific date for his departure. He earlier indicated he intended to leave Congress, but he provided no time frame.

“Shortly after the holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years,” Hunter said.

Hunter had long dismissed the charges as a politically motivated conspiracy to drive him from office. In an abrupt turnaround Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to illegally use at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including for his daughter’s birthday party at a posh hotel and an outing with friends at a French bistro.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Members of Congress are paid monthly, on the first day of the month. If Hunter resigns after Jan. 1, he apparently would pocket another month of his $174,000 annual salary. Prosecutors have earlier said that Hunter and his wife were in financial disarray.

Hunter and his wife were initially charged with 60 criminal counts. Prosecutors accused them of spending about $250,000 in campaign funds including for family vacations to Italy and Hawaii, private school tuition for their children, airline tickets for their family’s pet rabbit. They said the couple was broke and bankrolled their lives with the campaign money.

An early supporter of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election bid, Hunter is the second Republican congressman to plead guilty to federal charges this year. In October, former four-term Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York pleaded guilty in an insider trading case, a day after he resigned from Congress.

Prosecutors also revealed Hunter spent some of the money on romantic relationships with lobbyists and congressional aides.

Earlier this week, House leaders sent a letter to Hunter urging him not to vote in the House following his guilty plea, citing House rules.