Burkina Faso court convicts 2 generals over coup attempt

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A Burkina Faso military court has sentenced two generals to 20 and 10 years in jail for masterminding a 2015 coup attempt against the interim government.

Burkina Faso's state TV said Monday that Gen. Gilbert Diendere was sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges of murder and harming state security. Gen. Djibril Bassole was given a 10-year jail sentence for treason.

Diendere briefly took power after the presidential guard under his command staged a coup of the transitional government in September 2015. He stepped down days later under pressure from the regional bloc, Burkina Faso's military and protesting citizens.

The transition government was set up after President Blaise Compaore's ouster in a public uprising in 2014, ending nearly 30 years in power.