Bulgaria set to free paroled Australian from detention

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian official says an Australian citizen who served 11 years in prison for fatally stabbing a Bulgarian man is set to be released from an immigration detention center before the end of the day.

A court unexpectedly ordered Jock Palfreeman paroled from prison last month. Bulgaria's top prosecutor appealed.

Immigration department director Nikola Nikolov said Palfreeman will be freed sometime Tuesday but has to remain in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia and report to a local police station every day.

Nikolov says authorities took Palfreeman's Australian passport to make sure he doesn't leave the country.

Palfreeman was found guilty of stabbing the Bulgarian student to death during a Sofia bar brawl and sentenced to a 20 years in prison.