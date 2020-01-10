Boys, ages 11 and 14, accused of robbery near St. Louis

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Two boys, ages 11 and 14, are in juvenile custody for allegedly pulling a woman from a car and robbing her in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the boys were arrested Thursday night, minutes after the crime. They are being held on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

The crime happened in Maplewood. Police Chief Steve Kruse said the older boy wore a skull mask while confronting the woman. He called it “alarming when children become involved in a crime like this.”

The 41-year-old woman was leaving work when a boy in a black mask with a white skeleton face grabbed her arm, police said.

The boys pulled the woman from the car and demanded her belongings. The woman dropped her purse and ran to her workplace to call for help.

Within minutes, police stopped the boys on a MetroLink light rail platform. Police found the purse and said video surveillance showed the boys got into the woman's car after she ran but weren't able to drive it away.