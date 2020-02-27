Boy fatally hit by car in NYC near where girl killed by bus

NEW YORK (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car on Thursday in the same Brooklyn neighborhood where a 10-year-old girl was killed by a school bus two days earlier, police said.

The 7-year-old was with his mother when they were hit by a car at about 8:30 a.m. as they crossed a street in the East New York neighborhood, police said. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead. His mother was in stable condition, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

The driver remained at the scene and was not charged with a crime.

The boy was killed two days after 10-year-old Patience Albert was fatally struck by a school bus making a right turn in the same neighborhood. The bus driver was arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

More than 20 pedestrians have been killed by motor vehicles in New York City so far this year, including five within the last week. As part of a campaign to make the streets safer, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill Wednesday that will give the city the authority to impound the vehicles of drivers who get five camera-issued red light tickets or 15 camera-issued speeding tickets in a 12-month period.