Bomb threat to Maryland Catholic church under investigation

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say they are investigating a bomb threat at a Catholic church in Edgewood.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office on Twitter Tuesday urged people to avoid the area near Prince of Peace Church, which is about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Video from WBAL-TV showed law enforcement vehicles outside the church. It also showed people, many elderly individuals, being escorted out of the building and into a van around 2:30 p.m.

The station reports three schools in Harford County Public Schools were placed on a "modified lockdown" while authorities investigate.