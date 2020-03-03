Boise man charged with seeking murder of child, her parents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors said he molested a 7-year-old girl and then asked someone to have the child and her parents kidnapped and murdered.

Byron Ely, 60, was charged with felony lewd conduct last year and was released pending his trial after posting bond. The Idaho Statesman reports that he was arrested again on Friday after Boise Police received a tip from someone who said Ely asked them to kill the family.

Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley told a judge Monday that Ely reportedly wanted it to look like a family member was molesting the child, and offered the tipster two vehicles if they carried out the murders.

“The state believes he is a grave risk to this victim and her family members,” Farley told the judge, asking for the $5 million bond. “He is a risk to the community, and he has incentive to flee.”

Ely has pleaded not guilty to the lewd conduct charge and has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea on the charge of soliciting a crime. His trial on the lewd conduct charge is set to begin March 17.