Body suffering "obvious trauma" found in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock are investigating the weekend death of a man whose body was found lying in the street.

Police Sgt. Amy Cooper says officers were responding to reports of a disturbance early Saturday when they discovered the man's body lying in a roadway about 1:44 a.m.

Cooper says the man was suffering from "obvious trauma" and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity was not immediately released pending notification of his relatives.

The cause of death was not immediately released. The man's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available.