Body found in trash can behind vacant Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A body has been found stuffed in a trash can behind a vacant home in Mississippi.

Jackson police say a homeless man made the discovery about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Roderick Holmes told WAPT-TV.

A man's body had been stuffed in a large garbage can that was left behind a vacant house in Jackoson, Holmes said. The body and the garbage can were taken to the state crime lab, he said.

The case has been ruled a homicide, but police could not immediately say how the man was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).