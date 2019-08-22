Body found as man named a suspect in woman's disappearance

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of a Connecticut mother of two say they have found human remains and her ex-fiance is a suspect.

Authorities found the remains Wednesday in Waterbury. The person has not been identified.

Thirty-one-year-old Perrie Mason, of Meriden, went missing Saturday.

Police said Mason's ex-fiance, Jason Watson, was arrested at the couple's apartment Tuesday on assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint charges related to a domestic violence incident involving Mason last week. Prosecutors say Watson is a suspect in Mason's disappearance.

A judge ordered Watson held on $650,000 bond when he was arraigned Wednesday.

An arrest warrant says Watson denied the domestic violence charges and told police he would never harm Mason.

The state Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the two children.