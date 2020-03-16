Berwyn man arrested for impersonation, scamming people

CHICAGO (AP) — A Berwyn man accused of claiming to be a state employee has been arrested for allegedly scamming people of more than $10,000, prosecutors said.

Hugo Torres, 47, approached at least four people when he impersonated a supervisor with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office attempting to hire employees, according the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors say Torres asked people to pay $400 in cash for fake application fees for a job exam. They also say he claimed he could assist them with obtaining a driver’s license or resolving traffic tickets in return for payment, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Torres was charged with a felony theft deception of over $10,000 and theft by deception of over $500, according to prosecutors. It was not immediately known if Torres had an attorney.

The incident is the third time Torres engaged in such scams, according to prosecutors. He was out on parole after pleading guilty to theft charges in Will County in 2016 and in 2018 in Cook County.

Bail is set for $200,000.