Bellevue man convicted in Omaha man's shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Douglas County jury has convicted a Bellevue man of first-degree murder in the July 2018 killing an Omaha resident.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury deliberated only two hours Thursday before finding 39-year-old Phillip Figures guilty of the murder charge and a weapons count in the death of 57-year-old Frederick Green.

Key to Figures' conviction was the testimony of his wife, Vanessa Figures, who said her husband had told her he and another man entered Green's home, beat him and demanded money. She said Phillip Figures' accomplice later shot Green in the leg, panicked, then killed Green to keep him from identifying the shooter and Figures.

Vanessa Figures went to police — taking items stolen from Green — after she said her husband threatened to kill her if she said anything.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com