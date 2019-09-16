Bell missing from historic church found, man arrested

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say they've recovered a bell reportedly stolen from a church on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oxford Eagle reports 33-year-old Michael Lippert was booked in the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with grand larceny on Monday.

The newspaper says the bell was found Monday. It's unclear where it was found. The bell was reported missing Sunday from Sand Springs Presbyterian Church in Orwood, a ghost town. The church is about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Oxford.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Office Major Alan Wilburn says it's not clear how the bell was moved. A motive for the act hasn't been announced.

It's unclear whether Lippert had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

___

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com