Bar shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A shooting a Massachusetts bar has left one person dead and two others injured.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Friday night at JC's Cafe in Fall River.

Police say a 39-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries. He died Saturday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Two other people, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old man from Bridgewater also were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Authorities say both are stable and expected to survive.

Police did not release the names of any of the victims.

No arrests had been made Saturday and police did not say what may have led to the shooting or how many shots were fired.