Baltimore County sheriff's employee indicted on rape charge

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office employee on a second-degree rape charge.

Morton Stanley Winkler Jr., 54, was taken into custody Tuesday night, Baltimore County police wrote in a statement. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Winkler was indicted Jan. 22 and the warrant for his arrest was served Tuesday, Maryland court records obtained by news outlets show. Baltimore County police were initially notified of the sexual assault allegation against Winkler in November 2018, the department said.

The grand jury indictment is sealed, prohibiting details of the case from being released at this time, police said. It's unclear what Winkler's role was at the agency and whether he remains employed there.

It's also unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.