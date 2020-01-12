Babysitter gets 28 years in prison for toddler's death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of a toddler she was babysitting.

Thirty-five-year-old Ashadiya Brooks was sentenced Friday shortly after a jury convicted her of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of 18-month-old Amir Melton.

The child died two days after being found unresponsive at Brooks’ home in Norfolk.

Brooks told police that the boy fell and hit his head on the floor.

An autopsy revealed that he had suffered multiple head injuries, and medical experts testified that the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome and his head being slammed against a hard surface.