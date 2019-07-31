Autopsy: Man killed by deputy was shot in back of neck

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — An autopsy report says a Louisiana sheriff's deputy killed a man last week with a single gunshot to the neck.

News outlets report the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner's autopsy report released Tuesday details the death of 38-year-old Josef Richardson. It says the shot severed Richardson's spinal cord and severely injured his skull. State police have said West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were serving a search warrant at a Port Allen motel on July 25 when one of the deputies fired his gun. His identity hasn't been released.

The Advocate reports the sheriff's office has declined to release details on the warrant, which hasn't been made public. Records show Richardson's girlfriend, 39-year-old Jessica Ellen Clouatre, was arrested on drug charges at the time of the shooting.

State police are investigating.