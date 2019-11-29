https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-report-officer-involved-shooting-east-14870586.php
Authorities report officer-involved shooting east of Denver
DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities say a suspect has been taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting.
Adams County sheriff’s officials said Friday morning the shooting happened near Watkins east of Denver.
The person injured was not immediately identified and no details about the shooting have been released.
Officials say no deputies were injured.
