Authorities: Remains may be body of missing Arkansas woman

HAZEN, Ark. (AP) — Human remains recovered Saturday from a crude grave in Arkansas may be the body of a woman who has been missing since earlier this month, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said authorities discovered the remains while investigating the disappearance of 42-year-old Christy Rooks. The remains were found north of Hazen, a small city located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

Authorities said the investigation into her disappearance led them to a farm and home between Hazen and Des Arc.

Rooks is from Wynne, located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Hazen. Wynne police have said she was last seen around Jan. 10 in the Hazen area.

Rooks’ car was found Friday in Cabot, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Hazen.

State police say a man being questioned in connection to her disappearance has been taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

State police say the remains will be sent to the state crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.