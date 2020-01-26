Authorities: Family of 5 found dead in eastern N Carolina

VANCEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A couple and three children were found dead in their home in eastern North Carolina in what authorities say likely was a murder-suicide.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told multiple media outlets that investigators found the five on Friday afternoon in their Vanceboro home. He identified the adults killed as Michael Jay Ireland and his wife, April, and three children ages 8 months, 3 years old and 4 years old.

Hughes said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, pending the autopsy results. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department.

There’s no continuing threat to the community, Hughes said. He said he will release more information on Monday.