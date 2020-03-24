Authorities: Corrections officer set fire to kill relatives

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — A corrections officer tried to kill his family members by setting their apartment on fire, authorities said.

Neil Osborne, 37, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson following Thursday's dispute in Brook Park. He was being held on $1 million bail, and it wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Emergency responders went to the Holland Garden Apartment complex after someone reported a disturbance in one of the units. Another 911 call soon came in that the same apartment was on fire.

Osborne and two other people were evacuated from the unit, and none of them were injured. But a police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered during the evacuation.

Authorities have not identified the two other people who were evacuated or said what sparked the argument.

Osborne has been a corrections officer with Cuyahoga County since 2007. His job status wasn't clear Tuesday.