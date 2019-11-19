Authorities: Body found in search for missing Missouri woman

TROY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of a woman from the St. Louis, Missouri, area say they’ve found a woman’s body.

Police say in a news release the body was discovered around 11:15 p.m. Monday near Troy.

Authorities have been searching since last week for 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, a chemical engineer from St. Louis County, and she’s been presumed dead.

Rothwell’s husband, 28-year-old Beau Rothwell, is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. Information he provided aided in the search.

A probable cause statement says Beau Rothwell was spotted Nov. 11 on video purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing Nov. 12, and her car was found abandoned.

Beau Rothwell was arrested Nov. 13 after a search of the couple’s home.